Advertisement

MSU researcher says “Light Therapy” can fix body clock in cancer survivors

Patients can treat themselves without prescriptions from the comfort of their own home
A professor at Michigan State University says Light Therapy can help treat circadian rhythm abnormalities
A professor at Michigan State University says Light Therapy can help treat circadian rhythm abnormalities(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For most cancer patients, beating the disease is just a part of the journey.

Many of them deal with post-treatment symptoms, like an abnormal body clock, or circadian rhythm.

A researcher at Michigan State University says that can be fixed by light.

“It continues even years after they complete cancer treatment like radiation or chemotherapy,” said Horng-Shiuann Wu, an associate professor at the school’s college of nursing.

She says nature inspired her research.

“As a human being we are affected by the light/dark cycle from the environment. It resets what we call our biological clock,” said Wu.

She says Light Therapy can help.

“If we can normalize and resent the biological clock, we’ll be able to help the patient sleep better, then they’ll have a better mood and cognitive function,” she said.

All it takes is wearing a light kit on a hat for 30 minutes a day for two weeks.

A professor at Michigan State University says Light Therapy can help treat circadian rhythm abnormalities
A professor at Michigan State University says Light Therapy can help treat circadian rhythm abnormalities(WILX)

Patients can wear it in the morning if they’re a “night owl” and in the evening if they’re an early riser.

“It’s about 40 times an office light in an office," said Wu. "It’s like you’re facing the sun while driving. That’s how bright it is.”

But patients can treat themselves without prescriptions from the comfort of their own home.

Dr. Wu says she’s gotten positive reviews from patients. patients can treat themselves without prescriptions from the comfort of their own home.

“When a patient tells you it seems like it’s helping them, it’s a very remarkable moment for me, like all of the hard work is worth it.”

Dr. Wu says they’re expecting clinical results sometime next year.

She adds she hopes to be able to test the kit on men and people who have survived other forms of cancer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Lansing Catholic High School tweaking online learning option

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Administrators say the change is to make sure students aren’t taking advantage of the system.

News

What to know about Michigan’s Student Count Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Student Count Day is when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their schools.

News

New law allows clerks to process ballots before Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
We could start seeing election results sooner than expected now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new bill into law.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Clerk has zero tolerance policy for intimidation groups at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum is implementing a zero tolerance policy for voting intimidation.

News

Lane closures on Westbound Lake Lansing Road set to begin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 9.

News

Health officials confirm 903 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The state total now sits at 129,826 cases and 6,838 deaths.

News

MDHHS issues new Emergency Orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours.

News

MHSAA posts updated guidance for face coverings and attendance at school sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Previously these changes were scheduled to take effect Oct. 9.

News

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Republican reactions to Executive Order court ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is speaking out for the first time since Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.