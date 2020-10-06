Michigan’s census response high, but undercount fears loom

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is reaching the completion of a $16 million campaign to encourage residents to fill out the 2020 census. Michigan is tied for seventh in the country for best self-response rate, up from 17th in 2010. But officials worry that some undercounted communities will lose out on public funding that is tied to the census. To date, the state estimates that 20,000 households still have not been counted, with the Oct. 31 deadline on the horizon. This means about 50,000 Michiganders still haven’t been counted. Michigan could lose out on almost $1.5 billion of federal funds through 2030.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.