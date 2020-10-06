Advertisement

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Republican reactions to Executive Order court ruling

(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is speaking out for the first time since Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, saying Republicans in the legislature are standing by. The Michigan legislature is working to address coronavirus safety measures after a ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2 deemed Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders after April 30 exceeded her office’s authority.

Republicans say they’re willing to work with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to implement new guidelines for keeping Michiganders safe.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says it’s been a whirlwheel since Friday when the announcement came down, but hasn’t heard from the governor directly. He didn’t say when they would resume session but says republicans in the legislature are already working on next steps and planning to work with the governor.

Chatfield said, “This should be a message to the governor. We have to cooperate. This should be a message to the governor. We have to negotiate.”

“There’s going to be more news given soon but the house is coming back in and we will be partnering with this administration to do all we can to find common ground,” Chatfield said.

Chatfield says he understands there’s a lot of confusion right now, especially with the governor’s claims that the ruling doesn’t take effect for twenty one days and her request for a 28 stay.

He said, “That opinion takes immediate affect and I think she’s wrong on a 21 day delay and her request for a stay.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey doesn’t support a statewide mask mandate, but the speaker wouldn’t elaborate further.

Shirkey said, “You can go back and find many of the executive orders that we codified and sent to the governor and she actually vetoed those. So when it comes to fighting COVID-19 when it comes to finding common ground, we’re coming with an open book.”

Although the Governor’s Executive Orders were overturned by the Michigan Supreme Court ruling, much of those protections were put back in place in the form of executive orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Officials from the department said that the orders were issued in the interest of public safety.

