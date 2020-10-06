Advertisement

MHSAA posts updated guidance for face coverings and attendance at school sports

(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has posted updated guidance for face coverings and attendance at school sports events after considering both the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on Oct. 2 and the Emergency Order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Oct. 5.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruling deemed much of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders after April 30 to be in excess of her office’s authority. However, on Monday, Oct. 5 the MDHHS functionally reinstated those orders with their own Executive Orders in the interest of public safety.

The only change from past guidance is the effective date-- which is immediate-- for crowds and gathering sizes. Previously these changes were scheduled to take effect Oct. 9.

If local health department orders exist that are stricter than these updated MHSAA requirements, member schools and host venues are expected to follow those local orders.

(WILX)

