Meridian Township holds virtual meeting to discuss Walnut Hills

(Meridian Township)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, October 6, the Meridian Township meet to discuss multiple task items. One of those items will be the fate of the Walnut Hills Country Club. The Walnut Hills Country Club is an old property that closed amid a legal battle. There have been talks about rezoning, but no definitive decision has been made.

In this meeting, it is expected that they will also discuss Halloween given COVID-19.

To read the full agenda, click here.

