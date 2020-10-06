Meridian Township holds virtual meeting to discuss Walnut Hills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, October 6, the Meridian Township meet to discuss multiple task items. One of those items will be the fate of the Walnut Hills Country Club. The Walnut Hills Country Club is an old property that closed amid a legal battle. There have been talks about rezoning, but no definitive decision has been made.

In this meeting, it is expected that they will also discuss Halloween given COVID-19.

To read the full agenda, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.