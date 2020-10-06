LIVE Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on voting in November election
She also plans to sign legislation to ensure residents can vote safely.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joined virtually by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark to talk about voting opportunities and the upcoming general election on November 3rd. She also plans to sign legislation to ensure residents can vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that each vote is counted.
