Lansing School District hosting free book drive today

By Zaria Phillips
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families can pick up free books at the Lansing School District and the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) book drive Oct. 6 from 4p.m. to 6p.m.

The event will be held on the circle drive at the Dr. Eva L. Evans Welcome Center. Pre-K through 12th grade students who attend Lansing District schools can pick two free books at the event. It’s a part of the RIF’s annual program bringing books to schools for students who love to read.

This socially-distanced adaptation will require that families stay in their cars for their entire visit; they’re instructing people to drive up, pick two, receive and enjoy!

The Lansing School district is the largest mid-Michigan school system.

