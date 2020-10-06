Lane closures on Westbound Lake Lansing Road set to begin

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Motorists are advised that westbound Lake Lansing Road, between Harrison Road and Marfitt Road, will have intermittent lane closures beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The lane closures will accommodate repairs to the drainage structures located along the roadway. The work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 9. All lanes will then re-open to traffic.

Community members can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) at (517) 337-9459 with questions.

