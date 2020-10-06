Advertisement

IRS extending deadline to register for stimulus payments

The IRS is extending the deadline to register to get your stimulus check from the government.
stimulus
stimulus(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) -

The IRS mostly relies on tax returns to process stimulus payments, but you don’t have to file on in order to be eligible. Some of those who need help the most don’t make enough money to file tax returns.

The IRS has a special portal on its website for those people to register to get their stimulus payment. The agency is now extending the deadline to register to November 21st.

You can find the link for the “Non-Filers Tool” at IRS.gov.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

