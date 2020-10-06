Advertisement

Ingham County Clerk has zero tolerance policy for intimidation groups at the polls

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Jace Harper
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With tensions on the rise surrounding the election, many voters are concerned intimidation groups will make their presence known at the voting polls.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said she won’t tolerate anything of the sort.

“I think it’s imperative that if voters choose to go to the polls on election day, that they feel safe going into the polling location and exercising their right to vote. In Ingham County I will have zero tolerance for any intimidation at the polls,” said Byrum.

Georgetown Law created a fact sheet surrounding militia groups in Michigan. According to the Michigan Constitution, they’re illegal.

In the fact sheet it reads, The Michigan Constitution forbids private military units from operating outside state authority, providing that [t]he military shall in all cases and at all times be in strict subordination to the civil power. Mich. Const. art. I, § 7.

Georgetown Law also states it’s actually illegal in all 50 states stating they prohibit “private, unauthorized militias and military units from engaging in activities reserved for the state, including law enforcement activities.”

Byrum said she won’t hesitate to involve law enforcement should any intimidation or militia group loiter at polling places.

“Any concerns like that will be immediately taken to the Sheriff’s Office and to the Michigan State Police. I will notify law enforcement if I am concerned about voter safety or if voters are concerned about their safety,” said Byrum.

If voters feel uncomfortable heading to the polls on election day, they are encouraged to vote early or ask for an absentee ballot.

