In My View 10/6/2020: Detroit Tigers

In My View 10/6/2020
In My View 10/6/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do the Tigers have a chance to land former Astros' manager A. J. Hinch?  I’d hire him despite his issues with the sign stealing in his days with Houston.  He’s been punished and I doubt he’d have a similar problem again.  He’s a former Tigers' player and I’d think the Tigers' fans are starved for anyone who can turn their losing fortunes around.

