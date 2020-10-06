In My View 10/6/2020: Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do the Tigers have a chance to land former Astros' manager A. J. Hinch? I’d hire him despite his issues with the sign stealing in his days with Houston. He’s been punished and I doubt he’d have a similar problem again. He’s a former Tigers' player and I’d think the Tigers' fans are starved for anyone who can turn their losing fortunes around.

