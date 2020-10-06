Health officials confirm 903 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 6, Michigan health officials have reported 903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths. The state total now sits at 129,826 cases and 6,838 deaths.

Clinton County reports 644 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 659 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,680 cases and 51 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,164 cases and 46 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 518 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

