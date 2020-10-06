Advertisement

Health officials confirm 903 new coronavirus cases

(UW Health)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 6, Michigan health officials have reported 903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths. The state total now sits at 129,826 cases and 6,838 deaths.

Clinton County reports 644 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 659 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,680 cases and 51 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,164 cases and 46 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 518 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

What to know about Michigan’s Student Count Day

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Student Count Day is when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their schools.

News

New law allows clerks to process ballots before Election Day

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
We could start seeing election results sooner than expected now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new bill into law.

News

Ingham County Clerk has zero tolerance policy for intimidation groups at the polls

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum is implementing a zero tolerance policy for voting intimidation.

News

Lane closures on Westbound Lake Lansing Road set to begin

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 9.

Latest News

News

MDHHS issues new Emergency Orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours.

News

MHSAA posts updated guidance for face coverings and attendance at school sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Previously these changes were scheduled to take effect Oct. 9.

News

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Republican reactions to Executive Order court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is speaking out for the first time since Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to allow early ballot processing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The bill will help to ensure every vote is counted in the November election.

News

LIVE Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on voting in November election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
She also plans to sign legislation to ensure residents can vote safely.