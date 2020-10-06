Advertisement

Francona Due to Return to Indians

(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons.

Team president Chris Antonetti said the 61-year Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized this season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications. Antonetti said Francona has made steady progress and is confident he’ll be able to manage from the start of next season.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. filled in for the Indians, who were beaten by the New York Yankees in the wild-card round.

