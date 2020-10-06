Decision 2020: Jackson County voters to elect new sheriff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County voters will choose a new sheriff out of three candidates on the ballot.

Current Sheriff Steve Rand is not running for re-election. He was recorded making derogatory comments about women and minorities. The tapes were released as part of a lawsuit. Rand admitted making the comments and apologized for them.

Republican Gary Schuette is one of the candidates. He worked as an officer for the City of Jackson and as a detective for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Schuette retired from the ATF and currently works as a lawyer.

According to his campaign website, Schuette wants to add more diversity to the sheriff’s office. He also wants to increase the department’s focus on gang activity. He says he plans to regularly attend community meetings.

Val Cochran Toops is a Democrat running for sheriff. She is a live stock farmer who has also spent 14 years on the Jackson Human Relations Commission. She’s the vice chair of the Jackson County Democratic Committee.

Toops says she wants to “renew public trust” of the sheriff. “What has now become visible at the hands of those in leadership must be addressed in the most powerful way,” she wrote on her campaign website.

There’s also an independent candidate on the ballot. Joe Beaman is an Institutional Parole Agent with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He’s served on several committees including the United Way of Jackson’s Community Resource Committee and the Jackson Branch of the NAACP.

Beaman says, “We know that by investing in people and communities to address issues of poverty, lack of employable skills, substance abuse, mental health issues and education, we can not only make communities safer over the long-term but can strengthen the economy of the entire population."

Click here to apply for an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.