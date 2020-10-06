Advertisement

Decision 2020: Jackson County voters to elect new sheriff

Voters will elect a new Jackson County Sheriff.
Voters will elect a new Jackson County Sheriff.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County voters will choose a new sheriff out of three candidates on the ballot.

Current Sheriff Steve Rand is not running for re-election. He was recorded making derogatory comments about women and minorities. The tapes were released as part of a lawsuit. Rand admitted making the comments and apologized for them.

Republican Gary Schuette is one of the candidates. He worked as an officer for the City of Jackson and as a detective for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Schuette retired from the ATF and currently works as a lawyer.

According to his campaign website, Schuette wants to add more diversity to the sheriff’s office. He also wants to increase the department’s focus on gang activity. He says he plans to regularly attend community meetings.

Val Cochran Toops is a Democrat running for sheriff. She is a live stock farmer who has also spent 14 years on the Jackson Human Relations Commission. She’s the vice chair of the Jackson County Democratic Committee.

Toops says she wants to “renew public trust” of the sheriff. “What has now become visible at the hands of those in leadership must be addressed in the most powerful way,” she wrote on her campaign website.

There’s also an independent candidate on the ballot. Joe Beaman is an Institutional Parole Agent with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He’s served on several committees including the United Way of Jackson’s Community Resource Committee and the Jackson Branch of the NAACP.

Beaman says, “We know that by investing in people and communities to address issues of poverty, lack of employable skills, substance abuse, mental health issues and education, we can not only make communities safer over the long-term but can strengthen the economy of the entire population."

Click here to apply for an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Eaton Rapids Public Schools asks voters to amend sinking fund

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Voters in Eaton Rapids just approved a millage renewal in the August primary, but now the district is asking for a change in the repayment date.

News

City of Lansing to Refund Parking Permit Purchases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The City of Lansing will be issuing full refunds to anyone that purchased an overnight parking permit.

Community

Lansing School District hosting free book drive today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
The Lansing School District's annual Reading is Fundamental event is today.

News

IRS extending deadline to register for stimulus payments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The IRS is extending the deadline to register to get your stimulus check from the government.

Latest News

News

Business owners react to MDHHS new order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The owner of a tattoo shop in Holt says he doesn’t agree with all the orders, but he wants his customers to feel safe.

VOD Recordings

Public meetings cannot be held online

Updated: 13 hours ago
Public meetings cannot be held online

VOD Recordings

Businesses react to new county orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
Businesses react to new county orders

VOD Recordings

Former WILX reporter donates bone marrow

Updated: 14 hours ago
Former WILX reporter donates bone marrow

VOD Recordings

Judge rules that Mark Latunski is fit to stand trial

Updated: 14 hours ago
Judge rules that Mark Latunski is fit to stand for trial

VOD Recordings

GOP Leaders say they'll partner with Governor Whitmer to help provide guidance

Updated: 14 hours ago
GOP Leaders say they'll partner with Governor Whitmer to help provide guidance