Decision 2020: Eaton Rapids Public Schools asks voters to amend sinking fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Eaton Rapids just approved a millage renewal in the August primary, but now the district is asking for a change in the repayment date.

According to Lindsay Peters, Director of Marketing and Development for Eaton Rapids Public Schools, the bond proposal will not increase your taxes, nor will a “no” vote decrease them.

Information on the district’s website says the proposal “simply allows the repayment date to move from 2028 to 2035.”

It’s part of a plan to make improvements at several schools. It includes new technology for classrooms, upgrades to HVAC systems, and added security cameras.

