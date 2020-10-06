Advertisement

Decision 2020: Eaton Rapids Public Schools asks voters to amend sinking fund

Voters in Eaton Rapids just approved a millage renewal in the August primary, but now the district is asking for a change in the repayment date.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Eaton Rapids just approved a millage renewal in the August primary, but now the district is asking for a change in the repayment date.

According to Lindsay Peters, Director of Marketing and Development for Eaton Rapids Public Schools, the bond proposal will not increase your taxes, nor will a “no” vote decrease them.

Information on the district’s website says the proposal “simply allows the repayment date to move from 2028 to 2035.”

It’s part of a plan to make improvements at several schools. It includes new technology for classrooms, upgrades to HVAC systems, and added security cameras.

You can read more about the plan here.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

