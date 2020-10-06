City of Lansing to Refund Parking Permit Purchases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced Tuesday that the City of Lansing will be issuing full refunds to anyone that purchased an overnight parking permit.

“The overnight parking permit program began in March, only a couple weeks before we declared the local COVID-19 State of Emergency. Since this program hasn’t been active for more than six months, the right thing to do is to give everyone who complied with the ordinance a full refund,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

In December 2019, the Lansing City Council passed an ordinance updating the overnight parking ban to allow for overnight parking with the purchase of a permit. During a meeting on Monday, September 21, 2020, Council repealed the entire ordinance and overnight parking on streets of personal automobiles is now legal. All other parking restrictions will remain in force, such as parking a boat on the street, parking in front of fire hydrants, etc.

Those who purchased a permit under the ordinance before it was repealed will receive a full refund through their original payment method. If the refund cannot be completed through the original payment method, the Parking Office will contact the permit purchaser by phone.

For questions, please contact the Parking Office at 517-483-4240.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.