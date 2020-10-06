Advertisement

City of Lansing to Refund Parking Permit Purchases

Full refunds will be issued to anyone that purchased an overnight parking permit.
(KOTA)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced Tuesday that the City of Lansing will be issuing full refunds to anyone that purchased an overnight parking permit.

“The overnight parking permit program began in March, only a couple weeks before we declared the local COVID-19 State of Emergency. Since this program hasn’t been active for more than six months, the right thing to do is to give everyone who complied with the ordinance a full refund,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

In December 2019, the Lansing City Council passed an ordinance updating the overnight parking ban to allow for overnight parking with the purchase of a permit. During a meeting on Monday, September 21, 2020, Council repealed the entire ordinance and overnight parking on streets of personal automobiles is now legal. All other parking restrictions will remain in force, such as parking a boat on the street, parking in front of fire hydrants, etc.

Those who purchased a permit under the ordinance before it was repealed will receive a full refund through their original payment method. If the refund cannot be completed through the original payment method, the Parking Office will contact the permit purchaser by phone.

For questions, please contact the Parking Office at 517-483-4240.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Eaton Rapids Public Schools asks voters to amend sinking fund

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Voters in Eaton Rapids just approved a millage renewal in the August primary, but now the district is asking for a change in the repayment date.

News

Decision 2020: Jackson County voters to elect new sheriff

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Jackson County voters will choose a new sheriff out of three candidates on the ballot.

Community

Lansing School District hosting free book drive today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
The Lansing School District's annual Reading is Fundamental event is today.

News

IRS extending deadline to register for stimulus payments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The IRS is extending the deadline to register to get your stimulus check from the government.

Latest News

News

Business owners react to MDHHS new order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The owner of a tattoo shop in Holt says he doesn’t agree with all the orders, but he wants his customers to feel safe.

VOD Recordings

Public meetings cannot be held online

Updated: 13 hours ago
Public meetings cannot be held online

VOD Recordings

Businesses react to new county orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
Businesses react to new county orders

VOD Recordings

Former WILX reporter donates bone marrow

Updated: 14 hours ago
Former WILX reporter donates bone marrow

VOD Recordings

Judge rules that Mark Latunski is fit to stand trial

Updated: 14 hours ago
Judge rules that Mark Latunski is fit to stand for trial

VOD Recordings

GOP Leaders say they'll partner with Governor Whitmer to help provide guidance

Updated: 14 hours ago
GOP Leaders say they'll partner with Governor Whitmer to help provide guidance