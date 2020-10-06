Business owners react to MDHHS new order

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a lot of confusion over the State Supreme Court decision to strike down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Regardless, some business owners say they’ll keep practicing coronavirus safety measures.

The owner of a tattoo shop in Holt says he doesn’t agree with all the orders, but he wants his customers to feel safe.

“I have my own personal feelings some of the issues but you know... to protect me my family, my staff and my customers I’m going to play ball the best I can and if that means that my staff should be masked up, my customers be masked up, absolutely,” said Vivid Ink owner Stuart Vosburgh.

Vosburgh owns Vivid Ink, which is in the Holt area.

He says he and his staff are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to adhere to all the safety practices recommended by the MDHHS.

“Being a tattoo artist, you know, we are very close to each other and we are one-on-one and we will continue to provide a very safe environment for everybody," said Vosburgh.

On Monday, the MDHHS issued an emergency order that reinstated much of the governor’s executive orders.

Last Friday, Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Governor Whitmer’s orders were unlawful.

Vosburgh says whatever the case, everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I just hope that when people are out there doing whatever they’re doing, whether it’s dining in or shopping at Lowes or going to a restaurant, that people consider like how close people are to each other,” he said.

