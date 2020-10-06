Advertisement

Big Ten Announces Revised Hockey Format

(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten announced Tuesday its hockey season can begin as early as November 13th, about one month later than usual. Each team will play 24 conference games and all seven conference teams will play four home non league games against Arizona State. The single elimination Big Ten tournament will be held March 18-21. Specific dates and times have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Upset at the French Open

Updated: 33 minutes ago
U. S. Open champ knocked out

Sports

No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The team hopes to return to normal schedule ASAP

Sports

Francona Due to Return to Indians

Updated: 38 minutes ago
He missed 48 games with health issues

Sports

Red Wings Place Abdelkader on Waivers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
His scoring has suffered the past couple of years

Latest News

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

Sports

NHL Moves on Eve of the Draft

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
The two day draft begins Tuesday night

Sports

Bowden Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
He coached Florida State for 34 years

Sports

Djokovic To Quarter-Finals in Paris

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
Tournament runs through the end of this week

Sports

Texans Fire Head Coach Bill O’Brien

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
He is the former head coach at Penn State

Sports

Longtime MSU Football Chaplain Passes Away

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
He was active with the football team throughout his later years.