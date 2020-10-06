Big Ten Announces Revised Hockey Format

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten announced Tuesday its hockey season can begin as early as November 13th, about one month later than usual. Each team will play 24 conference games and all seven conference teams will play four home non league games against Arizona State. The single elimination Big Ten tournament will be held March 18-21. Specific dates and times have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.