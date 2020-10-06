Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia infant

Ten-month-old Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.
Ten-month-old Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.(Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COYNERS, Ga (Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Jordan Ramsey has been canceled.

No further details about the case have been provided at this time.

The alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after Jordan went missing on in Coyners, Georgia. It was canceled a few hours later.

Authorities were also looking for 32-year-old Brittany McCoy in connection to Jordan’s disappearance.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

News

What to know about Michigan’s Student Count Day

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Student Count Day is when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their schools.

News

New law allows clerks to process ballots before Election Day

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
We could start seeing election results sooner than expected now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new bill into law.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

Latest News

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

News

Ingham County Clerk has zero tolerance policy for intimidation groups at the polls

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum is implementing a zero tolerance policy for voting intimidation.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler discusses upcoming VP debate

Updated: 41 minutes ago

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Lane closures on Westbound Lake Lansing Road set to begin

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 9.