Where to get flu shots: updated site locations and contact information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season is upon us. With the coronavirus still impacting the lives of people, there are extra precautions being taken this year. Here is an updated list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:

Central Pharmacy

Lansing

1001 East Mt. Hope Ave. Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 316-0711

Charlotte

354 S. Cochran Rd #3, Charlotte, MI 48813

(517)-543-9990

Flint

3097 Genesee Rd., Flint, MI 48506

(810)-744-9101

Owosso

110 W. Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867

(989)-725-1344

Laingsburg

7400 Woodbury Rd., Lainsburg, MI 48848

(517)-651-1777

Perry

520 N. Main St., Perry, MI 48872

(517)-625-8640

Central Pharmacy - Patient Care

3955 Patient Care Drive, Lansing, MI 48911

(517)-393-1000

Central Pharmacy - Westside

4801 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917

517-833-4629

Haslett

1620 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI 48840

(517)-339-0300

Central Pharmacy - MLK

1122 W. Holmes Rd. 23, Lansing, MI 48910

(517)-574-5015

Chesaning

126 W. Broad St., Chesaning, MI 48616

(989)-845-3609

East Lansing

3340 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823

(517)-580-4216

Williamston

129 S Putnam St., Williamston, Mi 48895

(517)-992-5101

Kroger Pharmacy

2495 N Cedar St. Holt, MI 48842

(517) 694-8412

Meijer

6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI 48911-5719

(517) 394-9510

CVS

2240 North Cedar Street Holt, MI 48842

(517) 694-1994

Kmart Pharmacy

5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 393-6804

Ingham County Health Department

5303 S. Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48909

(517) 887-4316

Walgreens

410 E. Jolly Rd Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 882-2732

CVS

5118 S. MLK Jr Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 272-5424

CVS in Target Store

500 E Edgewood Blvd Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 882-4845

Walgreens

2131 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-4632

Meijer

2055 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-9110

Kroger Pharmacy

1550 W Lake Lansing Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 351-9445

Kroger Pharmacy

4884 Marsh Rd. Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-0102

Costco Pharmacy

2540 E. Saginaw Highway East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 903-5010

Meijer

550 Hull Road Mason, MI 48854\

(517) 244-1910

Walmart

5110 Times Square Pl. Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 381-8267

Meijer

730 E. Saginaw Hwy Grand Ledge, MI 48837

(517) 622-6810

Meijer Pharmacy

12821 Crossover Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820

(517) 669-4610

Meijer

12821 Cross Over Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820

(517) 669-4610

Family Fare

1411 S. Main. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

(517) 663-8331

D & W

151 W. Grand River Williamston, MI 48895

(517) 655-1372

Walmart Supercenter

1680 Packard Hwy. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 543-0700

Meijer Pharmacy

1167 East Clinton Trail Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 541-9210

Barry Eaton District Health Department

1033 Health Care Dr. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 541-2630

CVS

301 South Cochran Ave. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 543-4905

Walmart Supercenter

1165 Superior Dr. Saint Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-8299

Mid-Michigan District Health Department - Clinton Branch Office

1307 E. Townsend St. Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-2195

Walgreens

1410 S Us Highway 27 Saint Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-2052

Kroger Pharmacy

900 S US 27 St Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-7075

Walmart Supercenter

970 Gehringer Dr. Fowlerville, MI 48836

(517) 223-1106

