Where to get flu shots: updated site locations and contact information
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season is upon us. With the coronavirus still impacting the lives of people, there are extra precautions being taken this year. Here is an updated list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:
Central Pharmacy
Lansing
1001 East Mt. Hope Ave. Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 316-0711
Charlotte
354 S. Cochran Rd #3, Charlotte, MI 48813
(517)-543-9990
Flint
3097 Genesee Rd., Flint, MI 48506
(810)-744-9101
Owosso
110 W. Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867
(989)-725-1344
Laingsburg
7400 Woodbury Rd., Lainsburg, MI 48848
(517)-651-1777
Perry
520 N. Main St., Perry, MI 48872
(517)-625-8640
Central Pharmacy - Patient Care
3955 Patient Care Drive, Lansing, MI 48911
(517)-393-1000
Central Pharmacy - Westside
4801 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
517-833-4629
Haslett
1620 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI 48840
(517)-339-0300
Central Pharmacy - MLK
1122 W. Holmes Rd. 23, Lansing, MI 48910
(517)-574-5015
Chesaning
126 W. Broad St., Chesaning, MI 48616
(989)-845-3609
East Lansing
3340 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823
(517)-580-4216
Williamston
129 S Putnam St., Williamston, Mi 48895
(517)-992-5101
Kroger Pharmacy
2495 N Cedar St. Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-8412
Meijer
6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI 48911-5719
(517) 394-9510
CVS
2240 North Cedar Street Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-1994
Kmart Pharmacy
5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 393-6804
Ingham County Health Department
5303 S. Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48909
(517) 887-4316
Walgreens
410 E. Jolly Rd Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-2732
CVS
5118 S. MLK Jr Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 272-5424
CVS in Target Store
500 E Edgewood Blvd Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 882-4845
Walgreens
2131 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 347-4632
Meijer
2055 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 347-9110
Kroger Pharmacy
1550 W Lake Lansing Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 351-9445
Kroger Pharmacy
4884 Marsh Rd. Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 347-0102
Costco Pharmacy
2540 E. Saginaw Highway East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 903-5010
Meijer
550 Hull Road Mason, MI 48854\
(517) 244-1910
Walmart
5110 Times Square Pl. Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 381-8267
Meijer
730 E. Saginaw Hwy Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 622-6810
Meijer Pharmacy
12821 Crossover Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-4610
Meijer
12821 Cross Over Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-4610
Family Fare
1411 S. Main. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-8331
D & W
151 W. Grand River Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-1372
Walmart Supercenter
1680 Packard Hwy. Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-0700
Meijer Pharmacy
1167 East Clinton Trail Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 541-9210
Barry Eaton District Health Department
1033 Health Care Dr. Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 541-2630
CVS
301 South Cochran Ave. Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-4905
Walmart Supercenter
1165 Superior Dr. Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-8299
Mid-Michigan District Health Department - Clinton Branch Office
1307 E. Townsend St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2195
Walgreens
1410 S Us Highway 27 Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2052
Kroger Pharmacy
900 S US 27 St Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-7075
Walmart Supercenter
970 Gehringer Dr. Fowlerville, MI 48836
(517) 223-1106
