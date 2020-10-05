Advertisement

Where to get flu shots: updated site locations and contact information

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season is upon us. With the coronavirus still impacting the lives of people, there are extra precautions being taken this year. Here is an updated list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:

Central Pharmacy

Lansing

1001 East Mt. Hope Ave. Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 316-0711

Charlotte

354 S. Cochran Rd #3, Charlotte, MI 48813

(517)-543-9990

Flint

3097 Genesee Rd., Flint, MI 48506

(810)-744-9101

Owosso

110 W. Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867

(989)-725-1344

Laingsburg

7400 Woodbury Rd., Lainsburg, MI 48848

(517)-651-1777

Perry

520 N. Main St., Perry, MI 48872

(517)-625-8640

Central Pharmacy - Patient Care

3955 Patient Care Drive, Lansing, MI 48911

(517)-393-1000

Central Pharmacy - Westside

4801 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917

517-833-4629

Haslett

1620 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI 48840

(517)-339-0300

Central Pharmacy - MLK

1122 W. Holmes Rd. 23, Lansing, MI 48910

(517)-574-5015

Chesaning

126 W. Broad St., Chesaning, MI 48616

(989)-845-3609

East Lansing

3340 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823

(517)-580-4216

Williamston

129 S Putnam St., Williamston, Mi 48895

(517)-992-5101

Kroger Pharmacy

2495 N Cedar St. Holt, MI 48842

(517) 694-8412

Meijer

6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI 48911-5719

(517) 394-9510

CVS

2240 North Cedar Street Holt, MI 48842

(517) 694-1994

Kmart Pharmacy

5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 393-6804

Ingham County Health Department

ADVERTISEMENT

5303 S. Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48909

(517) 887-4316

Walgreens

410 E. Jolly Rd Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 882-2732

CVS

5118 S. MLK Jr Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 272-5424

CVS in Target Store

500 E Edgewood Blvd Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 882-4845

Walgreens

2131 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-4632

Meijer

2055 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-9110

Kroger Pharmacy

1550 W Lake Lansing Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 351-9445

ADVERTISEMENT

Kroger Pharmacy

4884 Marsh Rd. Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-0102

Costco Pharmacy

2540 E. Saginaw Highway East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 903-5010

Meijer

550 Hull Road Mason, MI 48854\

(517) 244-1910

Walmart

5110 Times Square Pl. Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 381-8267

Meijer

730 E. Saginaw Hwy Grand Ledge, MI 48837

(517) 622-6810

Meijer Pharmacy

12821 Crossover Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820

(517) 669-4610

Meijer

12821 Cross Over Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820

ADVERTISEMENT

(517) 669-4610

Family Fare

1411 S. Main. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

(517) 663-8331

D & W

151 W. Grand River Williamston, MI 48895

(517) 655-1372

Walmart Supercenter

1680 Packard Hwy. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 543-0700

Meijer Pharmacy

1167 East Clinton Trail Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 541-9210

Barry Eaton District Health Department

1033 Health Care Dr. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 541-2630

CVS

301 South Cochran Ave. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 543-4905

Walmart Supercenter

ADVERTISEMENT

1165 Superior Dr. Saint Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-8299

Mid-Michigan District Health Department - Clinton Branch Office

1307 E. Townsend St. Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-2195

Walgreens

1410 S Us Highway 27 Saint Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-2052

Kroger Pharmacy

900 S US 27 St Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-7075

Walmart Supercenter

970 Gehringer Dr. Fowlerville, MI 48836

(517) 223-1106

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire occurs at Glenwood Apartments

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A fire broke out at Glenwood Apartments in Meridian Township.

News

Businesses react to new Ingham County orders

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Ingham County Health Department’s decision to issue its own COVID-19 safety rules has some business owners frustrated.

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

News

Trump leaves Walter Reed on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order designed to protect Michiganders after court ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The order restricts gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

News

St. Johns Middle School moves to remote learning until Oct. 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The move was made after an individual at the school tested positive for the virus.

News

Segment of the Lansing River Trail to be detoured for utility construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The detour will now be in place until Friday, November 20, 2020.

News

Jackson College offering intersession classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Students can earn 3 credits in 3 weeks with Jackson College’s intersession classes

News

Health officials confirm 1,479 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 5, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.

News

Mayor Schor releases statement about Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement.