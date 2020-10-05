Advertisement

Venmo launches first credit card

It can be managed in the app
PayPal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cashback on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.
PayPal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cashback on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.(Source: Venmo, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re a fan of using Venmo to make payments, get ready to be happy.

You can now take the app a step further with Venmo’s first-ever credit card.

The company introduced it Monday.

The card is issued by Synchrony and is powered by the Visa network.

PayPal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cash back on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.

You can manage it in the app and use it anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Fmr. News 10 reporter donates bone marrow after swabbing at MI drive

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
A story a former News 10 reporter covered a year ago in mid-Michigan may have given her a life-saving opportunity.

National

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta was forecast to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba, and then intensify with winds around 100 mph before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

Coronavirus

How to keep kids school focused on school during pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
They've got masks and social distancing to contend with -- or hours staring at a screen while virtual learning. It's no wonder some kids may get distracted, but there are ways to keep them focused at school.

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer urging Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when emergency powers ruling takes effect

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits.

National

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and found the 70-year-old Byrd unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in his back, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement.

National

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Research shows most hospitalized for COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Researchers found that 82% experienced neurological symptoms.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|