U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

DeWitt, Mich. (WILX) - Al Randall has been broadcasting hockey games for the University of Michigan for 25 years.

Randall’s life took a different turn when he found a lump in his throat in 2017.

“I thought it was just a swollen gland," Randall said. "It was stage four cancer. That’s a shock...stage four is usually a death sentence. If you’re a broadcaster, you know that you take care of your voice. Without it, you’re out of work.”

Randall drove from his hometown in DeWitt to radiation treatment at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit every day for seven straight weeks. Now, he’s cancer free.

Sunday, he was recognized by the Detroit Lions as an honorary captain, participating in the National Football League’s Crucial Catch Program, promoting early cancer detection.

University of Michigan Hockey announcer Al Randall joins the Detroit Lions on the sidelines before their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 4th. (Detroit Lions)

“It was nice to see that the Detroit Lions are fully behind this," he said. "Sometimes you think that organizations do this because it’s accepted and that it’s a nice thing. They’re actually behind this and they put a full effort into it. Believe me.”

Due to the pandemic, Randall had to pose as a robot on the sidelines during warmups.

“Who would ever think there’d be a robot? Of course, the robot is a lot better looking, I always said that I had a face for a radio company and nobody ever disagreed with me,” Randall joked.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. talks to University of Michigan Hockey announcer Al Randall before their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 4th. (Detroit Lions)

“I got to see faces like Matt Stafford, Kenny Golladay. Kerryon Johnson came to say hi. I told some of them I was going to put them in my fantasy lineup, they said ‘okay, we’ll get you some points,’” he said.

Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

Randall says he represents all cancer survivors, as well as those still battling the disease.

He adds that anyone and everyone should get themselves screened.

“You might think you feel good. I did. You might think there’s nothing wrong...I didn’t think there was anything wrong with me. I hope that if it inspires one person to be strong and battle this disease, it’ll all be worth it,” he said.

“You have a vast appreciation for a lot of things. It’s like you were given a second chance to make the best of it.”

Randall says he’s gotten a couple of signed Lions jerseys. He plans to auction them off to charity.

