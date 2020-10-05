Advertisement

Tropical Storm Delta forms, posing hurricane threat

Don't put away your hurricane tracking charts yet. The cone of uncertainty currently stretches from the Texas-Louisiana border to the Florida Panhandle.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning in the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Its forecast track means the storm will pose a hurricane threat for the northern Gulf coast. The current cone of uncertainty stretches from the Louisiana-Texas border to the Florida Panhandle, though it is too early to know which parts of the coast will be affected.

“While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of the system and check for updates to the forecast during the week,” National Hurricane Center forecasters said.

