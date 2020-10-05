St. Johns Middle School moves to remote learning until Oct. 19

St. Johns, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday officials from St. Johns schools announced that St. John’s Middle School will move to a curriculum that is entirely remote learning due to COVID-19.

The move was made after an individual at the school tested positive for the virus, and further contract tracing required several other students and teachers to quarantine for several weeks.

Students will follow their normal schedules, albeit in an online format. In-person classes are set to resume Monday, Oct. 19.

Middle School ONLY moves to remote learning until October 19. Posted by St. Johns Public Schools on Sunday, October 4, 2020

