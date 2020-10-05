Advertisement

Segment of the Lansing River Trail to be detoured for utility construction

(WSAZ)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department previously announced that starting on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the section of the Lansing River Trail north of Spring Street will be detoured for approximately 500 feet onto Spring Street and through an adjacent parking lot. 

The detour was expected to last four weeks. The detour will now be in place until Friday, November 20, 2020.

The reason for the detour is to allow for sewer construction to be completed near the south bank of the Grand River.

For any questions and or information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

