Advertisement

Research shows most hospitalized for COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms

(WSAW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A recent study by Northwestern Medicine showed that most who are hospitalized with COVID-19 also suffer from symptoms that affect the brain.

The study looked at 509 patients who were hospitalized with the virus. Within that group researchers found that 82% experienced neurological symptoms at some point during the course of the disease.

The most frequent symptoms were muscle pain, headaches, and encephalopathy or altered mental function that ranged from mild confusion to coma. The death rate was notably higher in patients with encephalopathy compared to those without.

The most frequent neurological symptoms were:

  • Muscle pain (44.8%)
  • Headaches (37.7%)
  • Encephalopathy (31.8%)
  • Dizziness (29.7%)
  • Disorder of taste (15.9%)
  • Disorder of smell (11.4%)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fmr. News 10 reporter donates bone marrow after swabbing at MI drive

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
A story a former News 10 reporter covered a year ago in mid-Michigan may have given her a life-saving opportunity.

News

Gov. Whitmer urging Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when emergency powers ruling takes effect

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits.

News

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The doll is part of the “Inspiring Women” line.

Decision 2020

Data protection proposal on November ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A proposal on this November’s ballot will let voters decide if police need a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data and communications.

Latest News

News

DTE pledges $13 million to help customers during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
DTE expects to help nearly 40,000 of its most vulnerable customers

News

Four new emergency orders implemented in Ingham County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Health Officer Linda Vail has issued four emergency orders to keep several COVID-19 protections in place, including the mask mandate.

VOD Recordings

Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling.

News

One injured in house fire on Seven Trails Ct.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The fire was started by food burning in the oven.

News

Governor Whitmer’s office said COVID-19 precautions will continue

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office released a statement Sunday in regards to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling she has exceeded her executive powers.

News

Michigan Attorney General to no longer enforce governor’s COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a statement Sunday stating she will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders through criminal prosecution.