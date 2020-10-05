One injured in house fire on Seven Trails Ct.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a fire broke out in an Okemos home.

Meridian firefighters were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters say when they arrived they found the fire was started by food being burned in an oven in the house.

Crews say the fire was put out by an extinguisher and no significant damage was caused to the home.

Firefighters say one person was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.