NHL Moves on Eve of the Draft

Tampa Bay Lightning players surround NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million.

Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

In other NHL moves:

- The Jack Johnson experiment is over in Pittsburgh. The Penguins have placed the 33-year-old defenseman on waivers so it can buy out the remaining three years of the deal he signed with the club in 2018. Johnson has struggled to keep pace with faster forwards during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

- The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Minnesota’s makeover under general manager Bill Guerin has been steady since the season ended. Donato will give the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. His only full season with Minnesota included 14 goals - all even-strength - and nine assists in 62 games.

- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed center Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract. It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native. Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season.

