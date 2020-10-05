Mayor Schor releases statement about Michigan Supreme Court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement:

"As leaders, we must ensure that people are safe from this terrible virus. I am disappointed in the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling that will strike down all of Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 related executive orders, and I will be looking at what we can do here in the City of Lansing to ensure that our residents, workers and visitors are safe.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail has proven to be an incredible resource and expert on COVID-19 in Ingham County, and I again appreciate her proactive work by issuing countywide emergency orders this weekend to keep several important COVID-19 protections in place. These include use of face coverings, limitations on indoor and outdoor gathering sizes, 50 percent (or 125 person) capacity limit for restaurants, and mandatory employee health screenings. These orders copy former orders by the Governor and County Health Officer, and do not create new restrictions or requirements. They will remove uncertainty around the continuation of precautionary measures for Ingham County residents and businesses.

I have also instructed the Lansing City Attorney’s Office to determine which executive orders, if any, need to be issued under the City of Lansing’s local State of Emergency declaration to ensure safety and security of the public.

We all need to stay vigilant and do our part to keep ourselves, our friends, our family and our neighbors healthy by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and ensuring that this virus does not spread and do further damage."

