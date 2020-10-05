Advertisement

Mayor Schor releases statement about Michigan Supreme Court ruling

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement:

"As leaders, we must ensure that people are safe from this terrible virus. I am disappointed in the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling that will strike down all of Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 related executive orders, and I will be looking at what we can do here in the City of Lansing to ensure that our residents, workers and visitors are safe.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail has proven to be an incredible resource and expert on COVID-19 in Ingham County, and I again appreciate her proactive work by issuing countywide emergency orders this weekend to keep several important COVID-19 protections in place. These include use of face coverings, limitations on indoor and outdoor gathering sizes, 50 percent (or 125 person) capacity limit for restaurants, and mandatory employee health screenings. These orders copy former orders by the Governor and County Health Officer, and do not create new restrictions or requirements. They will remove uncertainty around the continuation of precautionary measures for Ingham County residents and businesses.

I have also instructed the Lansing City Attorney’s Office to determine which executive orders, if any, need to be issued under the City of Lansing’s local State of Emergency declaration to ensure safety and security of the public.

We all need to stay vigilant and do our part to keep ourselves, our friends, our family and our neighbors healthy by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and ensuring that this virus does not spread and do further damage."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 1,479 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of October 5, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.

News

Trump expected to leave Walter Reed today

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

Lansing City Council President: City no longer has authority to run meetings via Zoom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In Michigan the Open Meetings Act requires all meetings of a public body to allow public attendance.

News

Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back

Latest News

News

Fmr. News 10 reporter donates bone marrow after swabbing at MI drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
A story a former News 10 reporter covered a year ago in mid-Michigan may have given her a life-saving opportunity.

News

Gov. Whitmer urging Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when emergency powers ruling takes effect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits.

News

Research shows most hospitalized for COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Researchers found that 82% experienced neurological symptoms.

News

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The doll is part of the “Inspiring Women” line.

Decision 2020

Data protection proposal on November ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A proposal on this November’s ballot will let voters decide if police need a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data and communications.

News

DTE pledges $13 million to help customers during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
DTE expects to help nearly 40,000 of its most vulnerable customers