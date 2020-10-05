Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mattel is celebrating Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday and by adding to it’s line, “Inspiring Women.”

While the feminist Barbie officially launches today, the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House said it has already some in its gift shop.

The doll is elegant and poised in a floor-length black dress accented with lace at the sleeves and bodice. The doll’s details include spectacles and a lace collar fastened with a cameo brooch. In true Barbie fashion, it also has accessories in a red shawl & alligator purse.

Along with Anthony’s 200th birthday, it also marks a century since the 19th Amendment gave women in the U.S. the right to vote.

Anthony was one of the nation’s best-known abolitionists and suffragists. On November 5, 1872 while protesting and leading the charge for women’s voting rights, Susan B. Anthony made a defiant move. She voted in the presidential election and was arrested at her home in Rochester, NY. This bold act helped pave the way for passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which prevents a woman from being denied the right to vote on the basis of sex. She died 14 years before women won voting rights.

