Man gets 25 years in prison for wife’s death in 2006

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A man who said he had a role in his wife’s murder in the Grand Rapids area in 2006 was sentenced Monday to at least 25 years in prison. The death of Renee Pagel was unsolved until earlier this year when authorities charged Mike Pagel. She was seeking a divorce at the time, 14 years ago. Pagel claims to have hired a family member to kill Renee Pagel at her Kent County home, though investigators have found no evidence of a conspirator. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder. Pagel asked his three children, who were in the courtroom, for forgiveness.

