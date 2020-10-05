Advertisement

Man gets 25 years in prison for wife’s death in 2006

Source: MGN -- The death of Renee Pagel was unsolved until earlier this year when authorities charged Mike Pagel.
Source: MGN -- The death of Renee Pagel was unsolved until earlier this year when authorities charged Mike Pagel.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A man who said he had a role in his wife’s murder in the Grand Rapids area in 2006 was sentenced Monday to at least 25 years in prison. The death of Renee Pagel was unsolved until earlier this year when authorities charged Mike Pagel. She was seeking a divorce at the time, 14 years ago. Pagel claims to have hired a family member to kill Renee Pagel at her Kent County home, though investigators have found no evidence of a conspirator. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder. Pagel asked his three children, who were in the courtroom, for forgiveness.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire occurs at Glenwood Apartments

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A fire broke out at Glenwood Apartments in Meridian Township.

Ap

Beaumont researchers get grant to study bladder condition

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Researchers at Beaumont Hospital have been awarded a $3.8 million Defense Department grant to develop a screening tool to speed diagnosis of a chronic bladder condition.

News

Businesses react to new Ingham County orders

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Ingham County Health Department’s decision to issue its own COVID-19 safety rules has some business owners frustrated.

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

Ap

Sandbag thrown from highway overpass injures driver below

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 40-pound sandbag thrown from a freeway overpass smashed the windshield of a car and seriously injured the driver on Interstate 96 in Oakland County.

Latest News

News

Where to get flu shots: updated site locations and contact information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Here is an updated list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:

News

Trump leaves Walter Reed on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order designed to protect Michiganders after court ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The order restricts gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

News

St. Johns Middle School moves to remote learning until Oct. 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The move was made after an individual at the school tested positive for the virus.

News

Segment of the Lansing River Trail to be detoured for utility construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The detour will now be in place until Friday, November 20, 2020.