Lansing City Council President: City no longer has authority to run meetings via Zoom

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Council president Peter Spadafore says that, due to the supreme court’s decision on Oct. 2, the City no longer has the authority to conduct meetings over Zoom.

In Michigan the Open Meetings Act requires all meetings of a public body to be held in the open, and to provide a place for the public to view the proceedings. Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that waived that requirement and replaced it by a similar one which held that the public must be able to view public meetings, although not in person.

With those orders nullified by the recent court decision city leaders are now adjusting to the new reality. The Lansing City Council put out a press release cancelling all current meetings and giving their rescheduled dates.

City of Lansing reschedules meetings
