Judge finds accused murderer, cannibal Mark Latunski fit to stand trial

Preliminary hearing will be held later this month in Shiawassee District Court.
Mark David Latunski has been deemed fit to stand trial for murder in Shiawassee County.
Mark David Latunski has been deemed fit to stand trial for murder in Shiawassee County.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - After months spent receiving treatment in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital, accused murderer and cannibal Mark Latunski has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

Shiawassee County District Judge Ward Clarkson made the ruling early Monday morning, said Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender. Latunski’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct 23, Corwin said.

Before Latunski, 51, was deemed unfit to stand trial, he was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

In a phone interview with News 10, Corwin declined to provide details about Latunski’s mental state and why Clarkson decided to deem him fit to stand trial.

Corwin said he is in the process of hiring an independent psychologist to provide his or her own evaluation of Latunski.

For nearly 10 months, Latunski has received treatment in a Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital operated by the State of Michigan.

Court documents reveal Bacon met Latunski through an online dating app and went to his home.

After responding to a wellness check, detectives found Bacon dead inside Latunksi’s home, hanging naked form the ceiling.

Documents reveal Latunski admitted he used a knife to cut off Bacon’s testicles and eat them.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

