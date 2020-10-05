Advertisement

Jackson College offering intersession classes

Classes will be offered online over the break between fall and winter semesters.
Jackson College launches new 'intersession' classes
Jackson College launches new 'intersession' classes
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students can earn three credits in just three weeks with Jackson College’s new “intersession” classes. The classes will be offered online over the break between fall and winter semesters, beginning Dec. 21 and ending Jan. 8, 2021.

“Intersession provides an additional opportunity for traditional, personal interest, and guest students to get ahead in their studies, or catch up on academic coursework during the holiday break. It is our hope to not only reach our traditional students but students all over the state of Michigan who want or need to take academic coursework during the holiday break,” said Zakary McNitt, registrar.

Courses to be offered include Interpersonal Communication, Minority Groups in America, and Principles of Sociology. Courses in Art, Business Administration, and Music will also be offered.

Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Jeremy Frew added that, in this current environment, it’s important to offer multiple options that allow students to progress toward their educational goals. For students returning home to Jackson for the holidays have an opportunity to complete transferable courses at Jackson College’s cost.

