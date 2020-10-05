Health officials confirm 1,479 coronavirus cases in schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 5, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,479 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools.
Here is a list of facilities that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:
Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,420 cases in students.
St. Martha’s in Ingham County reports 8 cases in students.
Webberville School in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.
Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.
Northwest High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.
Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 8 cases in students.
Olivet College in Eaton County reports 36 cases in students.
Clinton County and Shiawassee County did not report any current school-related cases.
For more information on other existing counties, the statistic is updated weekly here.
