Health officials confirm 1,479 coronavirus cases in schools

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 5, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are 1,479 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools.

Here is a list of facilities that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,420 cases in students.

St. Martha’s in Ingham County reports 8 cases in students.

Webberville School in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.

Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Northwest High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 8 cases in students.

Olivet College in Eaton County reports 36 cases in students.

Clinton County and Shiawassee County did not report any current school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistic is updated weekly here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

