Gov. Whitmer urging Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when emergency powers ruling takes effect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director Robert Gordon filed a motion with the Michigan Supreme Court requesting that they clarify that their Oct. 2 ruling does not take effect until Friday, Oct. 30.

On Oct. 2, a narrow majority of the Supreme Court struck down the statute under which the governor has issued executive orders to save lives and protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses. If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits.

Critical measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would also immediately lapse. The Governor’s office says that ensuring this transition period would allow the governor, local health departments, and the Michigan Legislature to work together to put protections in place that will keep Michiganders safe and protect the economy.

“We need this transition period to protect the 830,000 Michigan workers and families who are depending on unemployment benefits to pay their bills and put food on the table, and to protect Michiganders everywhere who are counting on their leaders to protect them,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Supreme Court has spoken, and while I vehemently disagree with their ruling, I’m ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground to slow the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy. It’s time for Republicans in the Legislature to get to work and start showing that they are taking this crisis seriously. They can start by canceling their October recess and getting back to work. Let’s work together and get this done.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal questions that we are still reviewing. While we are moving swiftly, this transition will take time,” said DHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Make no mistake, Governor Whitmer will continue using every tool at her disposal to keep Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses safe from this deadly virus. The same is true for our department. We will use every statutory tool available to protect our state employees and the residents we serve. We also need Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and getting their flu vaccine. We will get through this together.”

