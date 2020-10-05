Fmr. News 10 reporter donates bone marrow after swabbing at MI drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

A former News 10 reporter has found herself in an important full-circle moment. A story she covered a year ago in mid-Michigan, may have given her a life-saving opportunity.

Last July Megan Hiler was sent to cover an event in Mason, where people were getting swabbed to be added to the National Bone Marrow Registry. Live on WILX Megan displayed how easy it is to register, and one year later she found out she was a match.

“I was on the bone marrow registry twice I believe," said Megan. "I did one in college, and then when I was at WILX last summer I did a story in Mason about a kid who had a form of cancer and he need a bone marrow transplant to survive.”

When Megan got the call over the summer that she was a match for an 8-year-old battling a rare blood disease, saying no to the opportunity to donate was never an option in her mind. Especially because she knows how rare it is for patients to find a bone marrow donor.

“Basically from the time I heard that it could help him, I wanted to do it,” said Megan.

“The registry is extremely important because right now about globally we’re in 7 countries and we have 10.3 million people active, but unfortunately it is never enough," said Jordan Segal, a Donor Recruitment Coordinator for DKMS. "Because 70 percent of patients are unable to find a match in their family, patients have to look towards the registry.”

Two weeks ago Megan flew from her current home in Colorado Springs to a hospital in Chicago to undergo the surgery. The whole donation process has included multiple states, but Megan says knowing it all started in Michigan makes the experience that much sweeter.

“I always tell people out here I’m a Michigander at heart," said Megan. “I’m from Michigan, so the fact that I was able to do something in Michigan and bring it out to Colorado and not only spread awareness in my new state, but my home state as well, with the people I love so much, it’s really special to me. "I’m just really excited that this is touching so many people. I hope it will continue to touch even more.”

Due to HIPPA laws, right now Megan doesn’t know much about the young boy she donated marrow to. However, she has been notified he received her donation. Megan hopes to one day be able to reach out to the boy and connect about their experience.

Because of the pandemic, in-person swabbing events like the one News 10 covered in Mason haven’t been able to happen, which is leading to a concerning lack of donor registrations. Luckily, it’s incredibly easy to get a free swab mailed to your house. For more details and to sign up for your own swab, visit DKMS.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.