Fire occurs at Glenwood Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out at Glenwood Apartments in Meridian Township. Around 6:39 p.m., Meridian Township Fire Department officials were called to the scene.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was confined to one apartment. Smoke then spread to other apartments; resulting in the entire unit being destroyed.

There were no injuries. However, it is not known how many people were displaced. Officials are still tending to the third floor.

Meridian Township is investigating the fire.

