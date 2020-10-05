Advertisement

Fire occurs at Glenwood Apartments

Fire at Glenwood Apartments.
Fire at Glenwood Apartments.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out at Glenwood Apartments in Meridian Township. Around 6:39 p.m., Meridian Township Fire Department officials were called to the scene.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was confined to one apartment. Smoke then spread to other apartments; resulting in the entire unit being destroyed.

There were no injuries. However, it is not known how many people were displaced. Officials are still tending to the third floor.

Meridian Township is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses react to new Ingham County orders

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Ingham County Health Department’s decision to issue its own COVID-19 safety rules has some business owners frustrated.

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

News

Where to get flu shots: updated site locations and contact information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Here is an updated list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:

News

Trump leaves Walter Reed on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order designed to protect Michiganders after court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The order restricts gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

News

St. Johns Middle School moves to remote learning until Oct. 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The move was made after an individual at the school tested positive for the virus.

News

Segment of the Lansing River Trail to be detoured for utility construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The detour will now be in place until Friday, November 20, 2020.

News

Jackson College offering intersession classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Students can earn 3 credits in 3 weeks with Jackson College’s intersession classes

News

Health officials confirm 1,479 coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of October 5, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.

News

Mayor Schor releases statement about Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement.