DTE pledges $13 million to help customers during pandemic

(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - DTE expects to help nearly 40,000 of its most vulnerable customers keep their energy flowing during this challenging time through donations to human service agencies and direct relief.

DTE’s donation to human service agencies will enable them to help Michigan residents pay down past-due balances and enroll in affordable payment plans. These agencies include The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), the United Way, the Salvation Army, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, St. Vincent de Paul and True North.

“We know many of our customers have coped with COVID-19′s impact on family members, and many more are bringing in less income and having a hard time getting by,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and chief executive officer. “We felt it was crucial during this terrible pandemic to offer lifelines to the most vulnerable among us. DTE is more committed than ever to making sure all our customers keep the energy they need to light and warm their homes.”

The direct financial support will be available to qualifying customers based on income level and amount of arrears. Those helped include households traditionally considered low income, and also customers who were in good financial condition pre-COVID19 but are now struggling due to lost income.

Customers who would like to learn more about DTE’s energy assistance programs can call 800.477.4747 or visit https://dteenergy.com/covid19.

