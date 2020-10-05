Djokovic To Quarter-Finals in Paris

-PARIS (AP) - Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov, taking the last four games.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

In other action:

- Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics. The two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Rublev had never been beyond the first round at Roland Garros. He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

- Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around after a poor opening set to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. She beat 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro. Kenin won’t find out who her next opponent is until Tuesday. That’s because the fourth-round match between another American, Danielle Collins, and 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was rained out Monday and delayed a day.

- Two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova reached the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai. Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.