Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s fall and that means pumpkins are spicing up Delhi Township.

Pumpkins have been placed in the downtown area located between Cedar Street, Holt Road and Aurelius Road. Additionally, pumpkins can be spotted at the township’s senior center, farmer’s market and in the flowerpots along Cedar Street.

“I love seeing the pumpkins every year,” said DiAnne Warfield, member of the Delhi Township Board of Trustees. “It’s a welcome to fall and sets the tone for the month of October. They really make the area special – this year especially. The bright colors are a mood lifter outdoors!”

Residents and visitors alike are invited to snap some fall-themed photos by the pumpkins at the corners of Holt Road and Cedar Street or Holt Road and Aurelius Road.

