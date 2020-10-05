Advertisement

Data protection proposal on November ballot

A proposal on this November’s ballot will let voters decide if police need a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data and communications.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A proposal on this November’s ballot will let voters decide if police need a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data and communications.

Right now, law enforcement cannot search a person, houses, papers or possessions without probable cause or a warrant. This proposal would add electronic data and communications to the list.

State Senator Jim Runestad, (R-White Lake), introduced Senate Joint Resolution G which needed a two-thirds majority vote in order to go on the ballot.

In June, both the House and Senate passed the resolution unanimously. Because the proposal amends the Michigan Constitution, it has to go before voters.

In a statement, Senator Runestad said, “We may not be able to predict what technology will come next, or what advancement is around the corner, but this constitutional amendment is an opportunity for the people of our state to guarantee that their privacy rights will be fully protected, rather than litigated.”

