Businesses react to new Ingham County orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department’s decision to issue its own COVID-19 safety rules has some business owners frustrated.

Some businesses, like the Fleetwood Diner on Cedar Street, say they’d rather be safe than sorry. But, they wish the rules on what to enforce were left up to them; not the county.

“If the owners of the restaurants and businesses implement their own safety, I think it would be better than everyone trying to get into the pot,” said Dawn Wright, Fleetwood Diner Manager.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail implemented four emergency orders requiring face masks and social distancing; limiting indoor capacity to 125 people or 50 percent and mandating employee health screenings.

“Keeps in place some of the most critical things: to keep transmission from getting out of control in a county that transmission has already gotten out of control,” said Vail.

The county’s decision comes after the State Supreme Court blocked the governor’s use of emergency powers.

“Depending on what happens at the state level, we have local orders to rest on until the state find their path,” said Vail.

Vail says the health department needed to step in because Ingham County is at the highest risk level for COVID-19. But, businesses say customers are getting confused.

“It’s been back and fourth confusing from the start,” said Vail. “When we ask to enforce it it’s ‘Well they have one on, you have one on, why do I have to have one on?’ I would say that the customers doubting the rules that they’re putting in place that we have to follow.”

Vail says businesses need to keep implementing her guidelines for the safety of the public.

“The extent to which they drop their guard on these very effective protective precautions, they risk basically cases or an outbreak being associated with them,” said Vail.

Vail says she expects other counties to follow suit. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said on Monday they are looking into the possibility of issuing emergency orders of its own.

The Department says it wants to make sure the rules are clear and consistent-especially for businesses that work across county lines.

Ingham County’s emergency orders are in effect indefinitely.

