Bernie Sanders LIVE in Ann Arbor

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
News

Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Krystle Holleman
Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back

News

Fmr. News 10 reporter donates bone marrow after swabbing at MI drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Mallory Anderson
A story a former News 10 reporter covered a year ago in mid-Michigan may have given her a life-saving opportunity.

News

Gov. Whitmer urging Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when emergency powers ruling takes effect

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits.

News

Research shows most hospitalized for COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Jake Draugelis
Researchers found that 82% experienced neurological symptoms.

News

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Krystle Holleman
The doll is part of the “Inspiring Women” line.

Decision 2020

Data protection proposal on November ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Kylie Khan
A proposal on this November’s ballot will let voters decide if police need a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data and communications.

News

DTE pledges $13 million to help customers during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Krystle Holleman
DTE expects to help nearly 40,000 of its most vulnerable customers

News

Four new emergency orders implemented in Ingham County

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Spencer Soicher
Health Officer Linda Vail has issued four emergency orders to keep several COVID-19 protections in place, including the mask mandate.

VOD Recordings

Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling.

News

One injured in house fire on Seven Trails Ct.

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Jake Vigna
The fire was started by food burning in the oven.