Bernie Sanders LIVE in Ann Arbor
(KY3)
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Latest News
News
Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Delhi Township’s decorative pumpkins are back
News
Fmr. News 10 reporter donates bone marrow after swabbing at MI drive
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
A story a former News 10 reporter covered a year ago in mid-Michigan may have given her a life-saving opportunity.
News
Gov. Whitmer urging Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when emergency powers ruling takes effect
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits.
News
Research shows most hospitalized for COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
Researchers found that 82% experienced neurological symptoms.
News
Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The doll is part of the “Inspiring Women” line.
Decision 2020
Data protection proposal on November ballot
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Kylie Khan
A proposal on this November’s ballot will let voters decide if police need a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data and communications.
News
DTE pledges $13 million to help customers during pandemic
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
DTE expects to help nearly 40,000 of its most vulnerable customers
News
Four new emergency orders implemented in Ingham County
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Spencer Soicher
Health Officer Linda Vail has issued four emergency orders to keep several COVID-19 protections in place, including the mask mandate.
VOD Recordings
Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling
Updated: 8 hours ago
Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling.
News
One injured in house fire on Seven Trails Ct.
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Jake Vigna
The fire was started by food burning in the oven.