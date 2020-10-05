Beaumont researchers get grant to study bladder condition

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - Researchers at Beaumont Hospital have been awarded a $3.8 million Defense Department grant to develop a screening tool to speed diagnosis of a chronic bladder condition. The Royal Oak-based Beaumont Research Institute says the grant also aims to spur development of new treatments for the condition, called interstitial cystitis. People with the condition experience frequent urination, urgency to urinate and intense pain in the bladder or pelvic region. It affects between 4-12 million Americans. The condition currently is treated with a patchwork of medications. Lead researcher Laura Lamb says the condition can affect an individual’s ability to serve his or her country.

