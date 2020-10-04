Advertisement

Michigan’s 2nd-biggest county requires masks after ruling

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The health department in Michigan’s second-largest county issued an order requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes, a day after the state Supreme Court struck down a law used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to mandate face coverings and issue restrictions to curb the coronavirus.

Oakland County officials acted late Saturday, hours following a Republican legislative leader’s declaration that he opposes continuing the Democratic governor’s statewide mask requirement. The court ruling, which will not take effect for at least 19 days, gives lawmakers a role because their approval will be needed to extend a state of emergency that underpins Whitmer’s orders.

Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford cited her authority to take emergency steps to control an epidemic under a 1978 state law, calling it her “solemn responsibility.”

“Health and science experts agree that facial coverings are critical to controlling the virus,” said David Coulter, executive of the county near Detroit. Oakland may issue additional orders, including to limit capacity at restaurants and bars, in coming days.

Other counties could follow suit with similar restrictions.

Whitmer has said her measures have saved lives and many will continue under “alternative sources of authority” that were not at issue in the high court’s 4-3 decision. She has not elaborated. But the state health department previously mirrored earlier versions of some of her most sweeping orders in its own orders — requiring masks, limiting restaurants to 50% of their normal seating, capping gathering and event sizes, and mandating people to work from home if they can.

“She must include the Legislature in confronting the pandemic. It’s possible to protect lives without depriving the people of fundamental constitutional rights,” said Patrick Wright, director of the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, which helped bring the case that reached the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and other Republicans have criticized the governor’s handling of the outbreak while the public has backed her in polling. He made clear Saturday that he does not support a statewide mask mandate.

“I do encourage everyone to honor whatever policies individual businesses, organizations and schools establish,” he said in social media posts. In an earlier statement he released after the ruling, he said it is “time for bipartisan action to transition from government operating in fear of the virus to government managing life in the presence of the virus.”

Friday’s court ruling came as COVID-19 continues to flare up around the state, particularly in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan’s seven-day case average, 985, is the highest it has been since April 13, according to Johns Hopkins University. The daily death toll, about 11, has remained steady since June, however, after peaking at 157, also on April 13.

The seven-day positivity rate — a key metric — has risen over the past two weeks from 2.4% to 3.1%, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawnmower causes shed to catch fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Owner placed the mower in the shed and the mower backfired, igniting the shed.

News

House fire in Jackson County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Crews called to a house fire in Grass Lake Charter Township in Jackson County

News

Lansing Police Department hosts recruitment fair

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
LPD looking to hire police officers

News

Capitol City’s little racers are Lansing’s best kept secret

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
The Capitol Quarter Midget Association racers have been burning rubber since 1959.

Latest News

News

Drive through flu vaccines at the Breslin Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

Adoption fees reduced at Ingham County Animal Shelter this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.

News

1 killed, FBI agent shot in Michigan

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT
One man is dead and an FBI agent is recovering after a shooting in Madison Heights.

News

High school football scores and highlights from Mid-Michigan in week 3

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
High school football scores and highlights from around Mid-Michigan in week 3 of the season.

Sports

Game of the Week: Portland beats Lansing Catholic 21-7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Portland has won 28 straight CAAC-White games

News

Senator Barrett speaks on his experience with COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
Republican State Senator Tom Barrett speaks out after personally recovering from COVID-19.