Michiganders ‘Buying Nearby’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend is Buy Nearby. A campaign encouraging Michiganders to spend their money at locally owned businesses.

Michigan Retailers Association Spokesperson Meegan Holland said supporting local can make a significant impact.

“We don’t want to lose anymore to online sites outside of Michigan. So, we’re just really encouraging people to be aware that their shopping dollar has power,” said Holland.

According to Holland, while it’s preferred all purchases are made locally, even buying a few items could make a difference.

“If shoppers just made one in ten of their online shopping purchases to a local store, they could bring 10,600 more jobs to Michigan,” Holland explained.

Despite the convenience of online shopping, Holland said it’s not worth putting hard working locals out of business.

“I know it’s so easy to go online and shop. But, what I tell them is any amount of convenience by shopping on Amazon, or a few pennies saved, is not worth coming to a cool shopping district like this and seeing a bunch of empty storefronts.”

According to Holland, shopping is a great and safe activity to do during the pandemic.

“We have not heard of any broad community spread that originated at a retail store,” said Holland. “So, shopping has been a safe past time during the pandemic. We’ve really encouraged people to wear their mask, social distance and get out on shop.”

Shoppers have a chance to win a gift card as a reward for shopping local. For information people can visit the Buy Nearby Facebook Page.

