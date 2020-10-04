Advertisement

Michiganders ‘Buying Nearby’

This weekend is Buy Nearby. A campaign encouraging Michiganders to spend their money at locally owned businesses.
This weekend is Buy Nearby. A campaign encouraging Michiganders to spend their money at locally owned businesses.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend is Buy Nearby. A campaign encouraging Michiganders to spend their money at locally owned businesses.

Michigan Retailers Association Spokesperson Meegan Holland said supporting local can make a significant impact.

“We don’t want to lose anymore to online sites outside of Michigan. So, we’re just really encouraging people to be aware that their shopping dollar has power,” said Holland.

According to Holland, while it’s preferred all purchases are made locally, even buying a few items could make a difference.

“If shoppers just made one in ten of their online shopping purchases to a local store, they could bring 10,600 more jobs to Michigan,” Holland explained.

Despite the convenience of online shopping, Holland said it’s not worth putting hard working locals out of business.

“I know it’s so easy to go online and shop. But, what I tell them is any amount of convenience by shopping on Amazon, or a few pennies saved, is not worth coming to a cool shopping district like this and seeing a bunch of empty storefronts.”

According to Holland, shopping is a great and safe activity to do during the pandemic.

“We have not heard of any broad community spread that originated at a retail store,” said Holland. “So, shopping has been a safe past time during the pandemic. We’ve really encouraged people to wear their mask, social distance and get out on shop.”

Shoppers have a chance to win a gift card as a reward for shopping local. For information people can visit the Buy Nearby Facebook Page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Attorney General to no longer enforce governor’s COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a statement Sunday stating she will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders through criminal prosecution.

News

No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the hours after the nation learned that Trump had tested positive for the virus, Republican-controlled courts, conservative groups and Republican lawmakers continued to move against mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

News

Michigan’s 2nd-biggest county requires masks after ruling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The health department in Michigan’s second-largest county issued an order requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.

News

Lawnmower causes shed to catch fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Owner placed the mower in the shed and the mower backfired, igniting the shed.

Latest News

News

House fire in Jackson County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Crews called to a house fire in Grass Lake Charter Township in Jackson County

News

Lansing Police Department hosts recruitment fair

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
LPD looking to hire police officers

News

Capitol City’s little racers are Lansing’s best kept secret

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
The Capitol Quarter Midget Association racers have been burning rubber since 1959.

News

Drive through flu vaccines at the Breslin Center

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

Adoption fees reduced at Ingham County Animal Shelter this weekend

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.

News

1 killed, FBI agent shot in Michigan

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT
One man is dead and an FBI agent is recovering after a shooting in Madison Heights.