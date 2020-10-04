Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General to no longer enforce governor’s COVID-19 executive orders

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a statement Sunday stating she will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders through criminal prosecution.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)(WNDU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a statement Sunday stating she will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders through criminal prosecution.

This comes two days after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Governor Whitmer exceeded her executive powers.

The Attorney General’s office released the following statement:

“In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the Attorney General will no longer enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders through criminal prosecution. However, her decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority. It’s her fervent hope that people continue to abide by the measures that Governor Whitmer put in place - like wearing face masks, adhering to social distancing requirements and staying home when sick - since they’ve proven effective at saving lives. If it weren’t for the Governor’s actions, countless more of our friends, family and neighbors would have been lost to COVID-19. We can respect both the court’s decision and the advice of medical experts by continuing with these important measures voluntarily.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiganders ‘Buying Nearby’

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
This weekend is Buy Nearby. A campaign encouraging Michiganders to spend their money at locally owned businesses.

News

No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the hours after the nation learned that Trump had tested positive for the virus, Republican-controlled courts, conservative groups and Republican lawmakers continued to move against mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

News

Michigan’s 2nd-biggest county requires masks after ruling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The health department in Michigan’s second-largest county issued an order requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.

News

Lawnmower causes shed to catch fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Owner placed the mower in the shed and the mower backfired, igniting the shed.

Latest News

News

House fire in Jackson County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Crews called to a house fire in Grass Lake Charter Township in Jackson County

News

Lansing Police Department hosts recruitment fair

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
LPD looking to hire police officers

News

Capitol City’s little racers are Lansing’s best kept secret

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
The Capitol Quarter Midget Association racers have been burning rubber since 1959.

News

Drive through flu vaccines at the Breslin Center

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

Adoption fees reduced at Ingham County Animal Shelter this weekend

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
This weekend, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is reducing fees as part of its Empty the Shelter event.

News

1 killed, FBI agent shot in Michigan

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT
One man is dead and an FBI agent is recovering after a shooting in Madison Heights.