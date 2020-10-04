Advertisement

Man who lost cabin in May flood looking for the pieces

((source: Michigan Department of Transportation))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Mich. (AP) - A mid-Michigan man who lost his cabin to devastating spring flooding is appealing to the public to let him know if they’ve spotted any pieces of the building in flood debris.

Michael Marker of Sanford said the cabin was a special place, especially because it was one of the last things he built with his father. He told TV station WNEM that it was washed away when the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in Midland County in May.

“I found some steel from the roof. I found the couch that was in there, and the kit plate from the refrigerator. But I will try to find some more,” Marker said.

Marker’s home was damaged in the flood but looks much better now following repairs. But he said he’s hoping his cabin could be intact somewhere.

“It’s probably tangled in the woods where I can’t get it out anyway. But just to know where it landed would be part of the whole story. This whole summer has been kind of an adventure,” Marker said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Michigan ski areas to adapt new protocols amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amid the uncertainties associated with the virus, the trade group has also created a document, “Ski well, be well” that identifies an assortment of best practices for snow sports properties to follow in efforts to reduce transmission of the virus.

News

Governor Whitmer’s office said COVID-19 precautions will continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office released a statement Sunday in regards to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling she has exceeded her executive powers.

Ap

Changes proposed for Michigan natural resources trust fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund uses royalties paid by developers of state-owned minerals — primarily oil and natural gas — to protect sensitive lands and boost outdoor recreation.

Ap

Teen arrested in fatal shooting near popular haunted house

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, was booked into the Oakland County Jail about 5 a.m. Saturday, pending arraignment, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

Latest News

News

Michigan Attorney General to no longer enforce governor’s COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a statement Sunday stating she will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders through criminal prosecution.

News

Michiganders ‘Buying Nearby’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
This weekend is Buy Nearby. A campaign encouraging Michiganders to spend their money at locally owned businesses.

News

No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the hours after the nation learned that Trump had tested positive for the virus, Republican-controlled courts, conservative groups and Republican lawmakers continued to move against mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

News

Michigan’s 2nd-biggest county requires masks after ruling

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The health department in Michigan’s second-largest county issued an order requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.

News

Lawnmower causes shed to catch fire

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Owner placed the mower in the shed and the mower backfired, igniting the shed.

News

House fire in Jackson County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Crews called to a house fire in Grass Lake Charter Township in Jackson County