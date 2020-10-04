Governor Whitmer’s office said COVID-19 precautions will continue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office released a statement Sunday in regards to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling she has exceeded her executive powers.

The statement said the Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal concerns and COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed by “alternative sources of authority.”

The governor’s office released the following statement:

“When it comes to fighting COVID-19, we are all in this together. The governor is ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground, but she won’t let partisan politics get in the way of doing what’s necessary to keep people safe and save lives. The Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal questions that we are still reviewing. While we are moving swiftly, this transition will take time. As the governor said last week, many of the responsive measures she has put in place to control the spread of the virus will continue under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in the court’s ruling. We will have more to say on this in the coming days. Make no mistake, Governor Whitmer will continue using every tool at her disposal to keep Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses safe from this deadly virus.”

